Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Toast were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,783,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,788,000 after acquiring an additional 113,995 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toast by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,627,000 after purchasing an additional 406,686 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. This represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $9,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,436.04. This represents a 62.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock valued at $52,160,120. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.54, a P/E/G ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Several research analysts have commented on TOST shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

