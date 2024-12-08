Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 814718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -100.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,347 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at $13,757,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 881,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

