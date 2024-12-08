Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP owned about 0.09% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 825,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 665,743 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

TBMC opened at $11.13 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Insider Activity

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Profile

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 50,000 shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391.60. The trade was a 98.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

