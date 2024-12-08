TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.14% of TransMedics Group worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.90. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,985 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.