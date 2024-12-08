Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.80.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

TNL opened at $55.30 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,834. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

