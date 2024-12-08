Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

