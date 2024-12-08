Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTST. Wedbush began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $15.70 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,399.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $169,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 216.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

