Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 449,300 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $32,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,326,000 after buying an additional 1,651,452 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

CNQ opened at $32.27 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

