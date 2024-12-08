Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $26.30 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.99% of CommScope worth $26,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,623,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of CommScope by 263.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 198,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143,654 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM opened at $5.31 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.95.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

