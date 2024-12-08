Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.36 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 224,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,698,000 after buying an additional 137,333 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,111,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,703 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $256.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

