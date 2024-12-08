Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 255,800 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $35,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after buying an additional 1,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in FMC by 1,334.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.