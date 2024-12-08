Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 79,200 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $489.96 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

