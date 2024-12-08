Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 168.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 238.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 228,988 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

