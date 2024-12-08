Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 2.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $41,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.