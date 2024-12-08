UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,104,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,033 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS opened at $32.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

