Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,372 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $900,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.64.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

