UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Position Raised by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,015,000 after buying an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 12.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

UNF stock opened at $196.49 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $208.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.36.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,968.30. The trade was a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,105.84. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

