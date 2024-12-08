Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.1% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

