Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 135,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $103,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 62,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.