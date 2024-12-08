United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.