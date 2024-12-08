United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,770 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 761.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.