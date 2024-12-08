United Services Automobile Association Sells 8,143 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PG&E were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PG&E by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,496,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.