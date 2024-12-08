United Services Automobile Association Sells 8,730 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31,975.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,259,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,778,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 2,420,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,194,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after buying an additional 1,686,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,167,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,920 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DB opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

