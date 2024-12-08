United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 419,870 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 208,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

