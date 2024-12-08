Urban Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.73 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.2% of Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.