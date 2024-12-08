Urban Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

