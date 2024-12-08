US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USFD opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $72.84.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

