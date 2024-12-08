VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Position Decreased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIH. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $284.08 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $262.18 and a 52 week high of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.81.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

