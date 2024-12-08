Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Mosaic Financial Group LLC

Mosaic Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 11.1% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $164.62 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.