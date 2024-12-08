Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $107,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $164.62 and a 1 year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

