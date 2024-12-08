Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Trimmed by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.6% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Main Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,664,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,017,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $239.36 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

