Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 196,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $326,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

