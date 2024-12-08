Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $419.28 and a 12 month high of $559.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.95 and a 200-day moving average of $516.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

