Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,943,000 after buying an additional 2,091,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

