Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.