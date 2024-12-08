Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Cut by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 862.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,932,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,408 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,517,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after purchasing an additional 586,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

