Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

