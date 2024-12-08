Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,899 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

