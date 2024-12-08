Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126,051 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Denny’s worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after buying an additional 558,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,487.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 498,051 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DENN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

