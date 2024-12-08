Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 274.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

