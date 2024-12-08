Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 375,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $6,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 245,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 233,051 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,497.11. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $164,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,338.24. This trade represents a 21.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,770,970. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

