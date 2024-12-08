Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,516 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

