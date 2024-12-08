Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,472 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

NYSE FTI opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

