Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 19.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,474 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $3,218,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,307 shares of company stock worth $3,178,479. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

