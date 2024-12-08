Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $290,920.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 58,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $290,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,117,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,587,560. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.46. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

