Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,695.70. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,450 shares of company stock worth $1,799,992. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DSP opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 339.22 and a beta of 1.00. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

