Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 30,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Vince Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. Vince had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

