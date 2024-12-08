Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VITL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VITL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $2,300,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.93. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.