Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $82,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 56,997 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $96.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock valued at $570,820,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

