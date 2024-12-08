Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 133,714 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,014 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $18,832,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,693,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 78.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,805,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,955,177.24. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

